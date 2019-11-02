Israel strikes Gaza in response to rocket fire

Jerusalem, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Israeli aircraft hit a series of targets in the Gaza Strip early Saturday.

Dozens of strikes hit the Palestinian enclave in the early hours, targeting bases of the strip's rulers and allied groups, a security source in Gaza said.

The Israeli army said they were hitting "terror targets."Three people were injured, at least one seriously, the health ministry in the strip said.

The sound of explosions could be heard up and down the impoverished territory, an AFP correspondent said.