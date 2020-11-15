Israel strikes Hamas positions after rockets fired from Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Israel's military said it struck Hamas positions Sunday morning.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) tweeted they had "struck Hamas underground infrastructure & military posts in Gaza".

"The IDF is conducting an ongoing situational assessment & remains prepared to operate against any terror activity," they added.

An army source told AFP in a WhatsApp message that fighter jets, helicopters and tanks were deployed.

Security sources in Gaza said there were a number of strikes.