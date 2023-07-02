Open Menu

Israel Strikes Hit Syria: Syrian State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Israel strikes hit Syria: Syrian state media

Damascus, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Israel carried out air strikes in Syria near the government-held city of Homs, Syrian state news agency SANA said on Sunday, citing a military source.

"The Israeli enemy carried out air strikes coming from northeast Beirut, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Homs," SANA said, quoting the source.

During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

Syrian air defences intercepted some missiles, SANA said, quoting the same source, adding that there were some "material" losses.

SANA earlier had said the missiles were intercepted in the northern Homs countryside.

In a brief statement that did not mention the air strikes, Israel's army acknowledged a Syrian anti-aircraft rocket "appears to have exploded in the air over Israeli territory".

"No special instructions for civilians on the Israeli home front have been issued at this time. The details are under review," it added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the targeted area in the northeastern Homs countryside was a Hezbollah stronghold housing arms depots belonging to the Lebanese Iran-backed group.

While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch foe Iran to expand its footprint there.

On June 14, Israel carried out air strikes near Damascus wounding a soldier, according to SANA.

The Observatory said at the time that the strikes had targeted arms depots belonging to pro-Iran fighters.

Related Topics

Army Syria Israel Iran Damascus Beirut Same June Sunday From Housing

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

9 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

11 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

16 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

17 hours ago
Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

20 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

20 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

20 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

20 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

20 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous