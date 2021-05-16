UrduPoint.com
Israel Strikes House Of Hamas Political Chief In Gaza: Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

Israel strikes house of Hamas political chief in Gaza: army

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Israeli air strikes hit the home of Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas' political wing in the Gaza Strip, the army said Sunday, but without saying if he was killed.

"Among the targets struck are the residences of Yahya Sinwar, Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau in Gaza, as well as of his brother, Muhammad Sinwar, Head of Logistics and Manpower for Hamas," Israel's army said in a statement, releasing a video showing plumes of smoke and intense damage.

"Both residences served as military infrastructure for the Hamas terror organisation."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

