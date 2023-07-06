Open Menu

Israel Strikes Lebanon After Mortar Launched

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Israel strikes Lebanon after mortar launched

Ghajar, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Israeli army said Thursday it struck southern Lebanon after a mortar launched from its northern neighbour exploded in the border area between the two foes.

"A launch was carried out from Lebanese territory which exploded adjacent to the border in Israeli territory," said a statement from the Israeli army, whose spokesman specified the projectile that hit near the town of Ghajar was a mortar.

"In response, the IDF (Israeli military) is currently striking the area from which the launch was carried out in Lebanese territory," said an army statement shortly before midday (0900 GMT).

