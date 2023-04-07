Close
Israel Strikes Lebanon, Gaza After Rocket Salvo From Lebanese Soil

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket salvo from Lebanese soil

Jerusalem, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Israel launched air strikes before dawn on Friday in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, saying it was targeting Hamas in retaliation for several dozen rockets fired at Israel from both territories.

The strikes were launched around 4:30 am Israeli time (0130 GMT), hitting both the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, according to an Israeli army statement.

Explosions were heard by AFP in Lebanon's Tyre region as well as the Gaza Strip, where Israeli air raids had begun before midnight.

Tensions have soared between Israel and Palestinians during what is both the Jewish Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, prompting condemnations and calls for restraint from abroad.

The latest flare-up of violence comes after Israeli police clashed Wednesday with Palestinians inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque.

On Thursday, Israel's army said 34 rockets had been fired from Lebanese territory into Israel in the largest escalation along the frontier since Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war in 2006.

Army spokesman Lt. Colonel Richard Hecht blamed Palestinian groups for the attack.

