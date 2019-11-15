UrduPoint.com
Israel Strikes Militants In Gaza Despite Ceasefire

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Israel strikes militants in Gaza despite ceasefire

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Israel launched fresh strikes against militants in Gaza, the army said early Friday, weakening a ceasefire put in place after fighting this week killed 34 Palestinians in exchanges of fire.

The ceasefire began Thursday morning following two days of deadly violence in the Gaza Strip triggered by an Israeli strike on an militant commander.

But Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a WhatsApp message to reporters that new overnight strikes were under way.

"The IDF is currently striking terror targets in the Gaza Strip," it said.

It came after five rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza -- also after the ceasefire came into effect -- with two of them intercepted by air defences, according to the army.

During the day on Thursday, normal life had resumed quietly in Israeli regions near the Gaza border, while in Gaza, citizens had also embraced the return of a relative calm.

"We hope for peace, we don't want war," said Mahmoud Jarda, an inhabitant of the enclave.

The ceasefire brokered by Egyptian and UN officials, the usual mediators between Gaza and Israel, was agreed as the flare-up raised fears of a new all-out conflict in the territory.

