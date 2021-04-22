UrduPoint.com
Israel Strikes Syria After 'missile' Targets Southern Israel: Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:30 AM

Israel strikes Syria after 'missile' targets southern Israel: army

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Israeli military struck multiple Syrian targets after a missile targeted southern Israel, the army said early Thursday.

"A surface-to-air missile was fired from Syria to Israel's southern Negev," the Israeli Defence Force tweeted. "In response, we struck the battery from which the missile was launched and additional surface-to-air batteries in Syria."

