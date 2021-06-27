UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel To Allow Fuel For Power Plant Into Gaza

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Israel to allow fuel for power plant into Gaza

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Israel said Sunday it would allow fuel for electricity production to resume to Gaza, the latest in a series of steps to loosen a stranglehold imposed during last month's conflict.

"The decision was made following a security assessment in that matter and approved by the political echelon, and is conditional upon the preservation of security stability," said COGAT, the Israeli military body that administers civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories.

The teeming enclave, home to about two million Palestinians, has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.

Israel tightened its restrictions in May during an 11-day conflict with Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip.

Last week Israel renewed postal service to the territory and allowed some exports of agricultural produce and clothing to resume.

It also expanded the fishing zone it grants to Gaza, from six to nine nautical miles, and allowed for the importing of raw materials for "essential civilian factories".

Israel loosened restrictions amid a ceasefire that took effect May 21, ending the deadliest fighting between Israel and Hamas since 2014.

The conflict killed 260 Palestinians including some fighters, according to Gaza authorities.

In Israel, 13 people were killed, including a soldier, by fire from Gaza, the police and army said.

The ceasefire has largely held, although earlier this month, Palestinian militants sett off incendiary balloons to spark fires in farm land and Israel responded with air strikes.

Related Topics

Fire Militants Army Police Electricity Exports Israel Gaza May Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

SBA, The Arabian House in Spain charts plan for st ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of General Budget ..

2 hours ago

Dubai implements the region’s first procedures f ..

2 hours ago

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

3 hours ago

Dubai SME launches new business incubator in Dubai ..

3 hours ago

SCMC, UNICEF explore new avenues of cooperation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.