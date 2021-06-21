UrduPoint.com
Israel To Allow Gaza 'limited' Export Of Farm Produce

Israel to allow Gaza 'limited' export of farm produce

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Israel said Sunday it will allow the "limited export" of farm produce from Gaza, one month after a ceasefire with the enclave's Hamas rulers to end an 11-day conflict.

The crowded Mediterranean territory, home to around two million Palestinians, has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.

Extra restrictions since intense violence last month has meant Gaza's farmers have been unable to export goods as usual, creating a glut of produce such as tomatoes and strawberries, causing prices to tumble.

"Limited export of agricultural produce from the Gaza Strip" will begin Monday, said COGAT in a statement, the Israeli military body that administers civilian affairs in Palestinian territories.

It added that "this civilian measure, which was approved by the political echelon, is conditional upon the preservation of security stability".

Goods will be allowed out of the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The fragile ceasefire that ended 11-days of air strikes by Israel and rockets fired from Gaza came into place on May 21.

The conflict killed 260 Palestinians including some fighters, according to Gaza authorities.

In Israel, 13 people were killed, including a soldier, by rockets fired from Gaza, the police and army said.

In recent days, ceasefire violations have included Palestinian militants setting off incendiary ballons to spark fires in farm land -- and Israel responding with two rounds of air strikes.

