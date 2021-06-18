UrduPoint.com
Israel To Provide Million Covid Vaccine Doses To Palestinians

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Israel to provide million Covid vaccine doses to Palestinians

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Israel will provide around one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the Palestinian Authority ahead of their expiry, the Israeli prime minister's office said Friday.

"Israel has signed an agreement with the Palestinian Authority, and will supply approximately one million doses of Pfizer vaccine that is about to expire, and will receive in return the doses that Pfizer is to send to the Palestinian Authority," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said in a joint statement with the defence and health ministries.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

