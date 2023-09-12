Israel top court hears petitions against divisive judicial reform

Jerusalem, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Israel's Supreme Court convened Tuesday to hear petitions to strike down a key plank of the hard-right government's controversial judicial overhaul that has triggered mass protests and divided the nation.

A full 15-judge panel of the top court began hearing pleas against the amendment of the so-called "reasonableness clause" that the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu passed through parliament in July.

The amendment limits the powers of the top court to review and sometimes overturn government decisions, which opponents say paves the way to authoritarian rule.

Dozens of noisy protesters gathered outside the court building as the hearing began, banging drums, blowing whistles, chanting and waving Israeli flags.

Since the government unveiled the plans in January, opponents have rallied weekly in their tens of thousands in cities across Israel.

Chief Justice Esther Hayut said there were eight petitions filed against the legislation limiting the "resonableness clause".

"It's clear you think that the duty to act reasonably applies to the government and its ministers," Hayut said, addressing a lawyer representing parliament.

"But who makes sure they indeed do so?" Protester Batia Cohen said the government was out to "destroy democracy" in Israel.

"This is the only country that I have and I have children, grandchildren, and I'm fighting for them," said Cohen, 63, who had travelled to Jerusalem from the northern port city of Haifa.

"They (government) want to be above law, so the only one that protects us from them is the court."Thousands of protesters chanting "Democracy, Democracy," had also rallied in Jerusalem on the eve of the hearing.

"The amendment to the basic law that will be debated in court today is not a basic law, it's an irresponsible document," opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Facebook.