Open Menu

Israel Top Court Hears Petitions Against Divisive Judicial Reform

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Israel top court hears petitions against divisive judicial reform

Jerusalem, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Israel's Supreme Court convened Tuesday to hear petitions to strike down a key plank of the hard-right government's controversial judicial overhaul that has triggered mass protests and divided the nation.

A full 15-judge panel of the top court began hearing pleas against the amendment of the so-called "reasonableness clause" that the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu passed through parliament in July.

The amendment limits the powers of the top court to review and sometimes overturn government decisions, which opponents say paves the way to authoritarian rule.

Dozens of noisy protesters gathered outside the court building as the hearing began, banging drums, blowing whistles, chanting and waving Israeli flags.

Since the government unveiled the plans in January, opponents have rallied weekly in their tens of thousands in cities across Israel.

Chief Justice Esther Hayut said there were eight petitions filed against the legislation limiting the "resonableness clause".

"It's clear you think that the duty to act reasonably applies to the government and its ministers," Hayut said, addressing a lawyer representing parliament.

"But who makes sure they indeed do so?" Protester Batia Cohen said the government was out to "destroy democracy" in Israel.

"This is the only country that I have and I have children, grandchildren, and I'm fighting for them," said Cohen, 63, who had travelled to Jerusalem from the northern port city of Haifa.

"They (government) want to be above law, so the only one that protects us from them is the court."Thousands of protesters chanting "Democracy, Democracy," had also rallied in Jerusalem on the eve of the hearing.

"The amendment to the basic law that will be debated in court today is not a basic law, it's an irresponsible document," opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Facebook.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Supreme Court Israel Parliament Democracy Facebook Haifa Jerusalem January July From Government Top Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

1 hour ago
 CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements ..

CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements in farewell address

1 hour ago
 Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket ha ..

Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav take the g ..

2 hours ago
 Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

4 hours ago
Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#0 ..

Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#039;Union Atlas&#039;

11 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya’s Dbeibeh and Haftar over f ..

11 hours ago
 UAE and Philippines explore enhancing trade, inves ..

UAE and Philippines explore enhancing trade, investments opportunities

12 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek Prime Minister over flood vic ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President confers ‘Zayed the Second Medal’ ..

UAE President confers ‘Zayed the Second Medal’ to Saudi Ambassador

13 hours ago
 Ambassador Khan expresses hope for further enhance ..

Ambassador Khan expresses hope for further enhancement of Russian-Pak energy coo ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous