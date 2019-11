Israeli air strike on Gaza after rocket fired: army

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :An Israeli warplane attacked a Hamas position in Gaza Strip on Friday, a military statement said.

On November 12, Israel assassinated a senior militant leader in the Gaza Strip, sparking a two-day flare-up which killed 36 Palestinians. No Israelis died.

Israel has fought three wars with Hamas and allied armed groups in Gaza since 2008.