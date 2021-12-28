UrduPoint.com

Israeli Air Strike Targets Syrian Port Of Latakia: State Media

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 09:30 AM

Israeli air strike targets Syrian port of Latakia: state media

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :An Israeli air strike hit the Syrian port of Latakia on Tuesday, the second such attack on the key facility this month, according to Syrian state media.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out air strikes on its strife-torn neighbour, mostly targeting Syrian government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

"At around 03:21 AM, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression with several missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean... targeting the container yard in Latakia port," Syrian state news agency SANA cited a military source as saying.

The strike caused "significant material damage" and led to fires, it added.

On December 7, Israel carried out strikes on an Iranian arms shipment at Latakia, located in President Bashar al-Assad's western Syrian heartland, without causing any casualties.

That earlier attack, which was the first on the facility since the start of the war, triggered a series of explosions, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitor with a wide network of sources in Syria.

In November, three soldiers and two Syrian fighters affiliated with Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah were killed in Israeli strikes, according to the observatory.

While the Jewish state rarely comments on individual strikes it carries out on its northern neighbour -- with which it remains officially at war -- it has confirmed hundreds since 2011.

