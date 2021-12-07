UrduPoint.com

Israeli Air Strikes Hit Latakia Port: Syrian State Media

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 08:10 AM

Israeli air strikes hit Latakia port: Syrian state media

Damascus, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Israeli air strikes hit the Syrian port of Latakia early Tuesday, according to Syrian state media, in a rare attack targeting key facilities.

"Around 1:23 am today (2323 GMT Monday), the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with several missiles," SANA news agency quoted a military source as saying.

"Our air defences repelled the Israeli aggression in Latakia." The attack targeted the port's container yard, causing a number of containers to catch fire but without causing casualties, it said.

Photos published by SANA showed a fire in the yard but Syrian state television said later that firefighters had got the blaze under control.

Israel has said repeatedly it will not allow neighbouring Syria to become a launchpad for its foe Iran.

Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory, targeting government positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

On November 24, Israeli missile strikes in the west of Homs province killed five people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In two separate Israeli attacks in October, five pro-Iranian militiamen were killed near the Syrian capital Damascus while nine pro-government fighters were killed near the T4 airbase east of Palmyra in central Syria, the Britain-based war monitor said.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Syria Israel Iran Damascus October November Media TV Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Resp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Responsibility policy

8 hours ago
 Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Pro ..

Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Promoting Investment in Shipbuild ..

7 hours ago
 PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case ..

PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case: Barrister Shahzad Akbar

8 hours ago
 Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot ..

Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot incident: Dr Shahbaz Gill

8 hours ago
 Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

8 hours ago
 Namibia detects 18 Omicron cases, destroys 150,000 ..

Namibia detects 18 Omicron cases, destroys 150,000 jabs

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.