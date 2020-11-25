UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Air Strikes Hit Near Damascus: State Media

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 08:50 AM

Israeli air strikes hit near Damascus: state media

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Israeli air strikes targeted Syria late Tuesday without causing any casualties, Syrian state media reported.

"At 23:50... the Zionist enemy carried out an air strike from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan towards (an area) south of Damascus," said a Syrian military source quoted by state news agency SANA.

The source added that there were no casualties in the attack.

Earlier, SANA reported an Israeli "aggression" on the area of Jabal al-Manea in Damascus province.

It also mentioned another near the village of Rwihinah in the southern province of Quneitra near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air and missile strikes on Syria since the country's civil war broke out in 2011, targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as Syrian government troops.

Last week Israeli warplanes struck Iranian targets in Syria, in what the Israeli army called a retaliatory attack after explosive devices were found near one of its bases on the Golan Heights.

SANA said those strikes had killed three Syrian soldiers, while the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said seven allied foreign fighters also died.

The Israeli army rarely acknowledges individual strikes.

On Saturday night, air strikes killed 14 pro-Iran militia fighters from Iraq and Afghanistan in east Syria, the Observatory said, adding they were likely Israeli air raids.

Syria's war has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions more since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Army Syria Iraq Damascus Died Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Armenian Opposition Calls on Ruling Party to Joint ..

8 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

10 hours ago

England's Lawrence to miss Wales clash

8 hours ago

'Terrorist motives' probed after two hurt in Swiss ..

8 hours ago

French parliament gives initial approval to contro ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.