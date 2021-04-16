Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after alleged rocket attack

(@FahadShabbir)

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The Israeli military said early Friday it had carried out airstrikes on military targets in the Gaza Strip after an alleged rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave hit southern Israel.

Fighter jets and attack helicopters struck a "weapons manufacturing site, a weapon smuggling tunnel and a military post" operated by Hamas, the military claimed in a statement.

"We will not tolerate any threat to Israeli civilians," it added.

A security source in Gaza told AFP there were no casualties from the strikes.