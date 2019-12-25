Israeli army admits error over deadly Gaza attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The Israeli army said Tuesday that a strike in Gaza that killed nine members of the same family had been due to a faulty assessment of the risk to civilians.

The November 14 air strike targeted the home of Rasmi Abu Malhous, described by Israel as a commander of the militant movement against which Israel had launched a three-day campaign.

He and eight members of his family were killed by the attack, including five children.

The army had "estimated" that "civilians would not be harmed as a result of an attack" on the site, which was not believed to be accessible to members of the public.

An army inquiry later found "that even though military activity was conducted in the compound, it was not a closed compound, and in reality civilians were present there," it said.

The army said it would learn from its "mistakes" to reduce "the recurrence of similar irregular events." It stressed it had made "considerable efforts... to reduce the damage to non-combatants".

The three-day flareup began when Israel killed a senior militant official in Gaza on November 12.

During the confrontation, Israeli forces attacked dozens of targets in the enclave.

Palestinian officials said 35 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 wounded. There were no Israeli fatalities.