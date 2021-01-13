Israeli army arrests Lebanese shepherd in border area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :An Israeli army patrol seized a Lebanese shepherd on Tuesday in the border area between the two countries, Lebanese state media reported.

The shepherd was "kidnapped" at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) in the Kfarchouba area in southern Lebanon and taken into Israeli territory, the National news Agency said.

The Israeli army told AFP that during routine activity in the disputed Mount Dov area, its troops "apprehended a suspicious shepherd who intentionally crossed the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israeli territory".

The Blue Line is the United Nations-drawn frontier established in 2000 after Israeli troops withdrew from southern Lebanon and is patrolled by a UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL.

"The suspect was transferred to security forces for further questioning," the army added.

UNIFIL will launch an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, "including the exact location where the man was arrested," said force spokesman Andrea Tenenti.

Mission chief Major General Stefano Del Col has contacted the various parties to obtain the shepherd's release, he added.

The Lebanese army said it did not yet have any information on the matter.

The incident comes as Israeli military aircraft have regularly crossed into Lebanese airspace in recent days, sometimes flying at low altitude.

Israel and Lebanon are still technically at war and the border area is the site of sporadic incidents.