Israeli army claims air strikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Israel's army said on Wednesday it had conducted air strikes on Hezbollah observation posts in Lebanon in response to fire from across the border directed at its troops.

"During operational activity in northern Israel last night, shots were fired from Lebanon toward IDF troops.

We responded with fire, and our aircraft struck Hezbollah observation posts near the border," the Israel Defense Forces said on Twitter.

