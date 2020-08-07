UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Army Says Downs Drone Arriving From Lebanon

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Israeli army says downs drone arriving from Lebanon

Jerusalem, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Israeli army said it had shot down a drone overnight Thursday into Friday that came from Lebanon, a border on heightened military alert due to recent skirmishes.

Israeli troops overnight "identified a drone which infiltrated into Israeli airspace in the Mount Hermon area, along the Israeli side of the Blue Line" demarcating the Jewish state and Lebanon, the army said.

"The drone was monitored and downed," it said, adding Israeli troops were conducting searches in the area.

Mount Hermon is a strategic and fortified outpost at the crossroads between Israel, Lebanon and Syria.

An Israeli military official told AFP that the drone had arrived from Lebanon.

The army's statement said that troops were on "elevated preparedness in the North and will not tolerate any violation of Israeli sovereignty".

It did not disclose the type of drone, its size or who it suspected of dispatching it.

Israel's army has reinforced its northern frontiers with Lebanon and Syria in recent weeks, so as to ready itself for "diverse" potential enemy actions.

The Jewish state late last month said it had repelled an attempt by Hezbollah fighters to penetrate the border, but the Lebanese group denied any involvement in the incident.

That border clash came a week after an alleged Israeli missile attack hit positions of Syrian regime forces and their allies south of Damascus, killing five.

On Thursday night, the Israeli army indicated that it would maintain its heightened level of alert on the Lebanon frontier.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Army Syria Israel Damascus Alert Lebanon Border Jew From

Recent Stories

Death toll from Beirut port blast rises to 154

1 minute ago

Afghans, Pakistanis and Kashmiris bonded by mutual ..

10 minutes ago

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

31 minutes ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

35 minutes ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

23 minutes ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.