Israeli Army Says Fires Artillery At Lebanon After Rocket Fire

Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:40 AM

Israeli army says fires artillery at Lebanon after rocket fire

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Israeli army said it launched artillery towards Lebanon on Monday in response to rocket fire from the neighbouring country that failed to hit the Jewish state.

"Six failed launch attempts were identified from Lebanon that did not cross into Israeli territory," the army said in a statement.

"Artillery forces fired toward the sources of the launches." A Lebanese military source told AFP three rockets had been fired from Southern Lebanon towards Israel.

"Three Grad-type rockets were fired from the Shebaa Farms area," not far from the Israeli border, the Lebanese military source said.

"The situation in the area is now calm," tweeted the UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, which is in contact with both countries, several hours after the rocket fire.

It is the second time rockets have been launched from Lebanese territory towards Israel since Jewish state launched strikes in the Gaza Strip last week.

Last Thursday, three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon near the Palestinian refugee camp of Rashidiyeh toward Israel, a Lebanese military source said. Israel's army said those rockets had landed in the sea.

A source close to Israel's arch-enemy Hezbollah said the Lebanese Shiite group had no link to the incident.

Protests have also been held against Israel's air campaign on Gaza, with a Lebanese demonstrator killed by Israeli fire last week during a rally in the border area.

That came after a number of young demonstrators had tried to cross into the northern Israeli border town of Metula, according to Lebanese state media.

The Israeli army said Monday that in recent days it had "spotted a number of Lebanese suspects approaching the security fence" and damaging it.

