Israeli Firm Deploys Robots To Speed Up Online Shopping

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Israeli firm deploys robots to speed up online shopping

Tel Aviv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Behind a dark and opaque storefront in Tel Aviv, an Israeli company is speeding up online shopping by replacing staff with robots that manoeuvre around small storerooms.

Whirring along a rail between two long shelves packed with coffee capsules, a robot stopped, pivoted to the right, shone a light before grabbing an item and dropping it into a paper bag.

"Shoppers want to receive their items faster and faster," said Eyal Yair, co-founder and CEO of 1MRobotics, which built the automated storeroom late last year.

"If once you'd be looking at a two-day delivery, which then became a one-day delivery and then two hours, now we're looking at 10 minutes," he said.

The robot toils in the custom-made 30-square-metre (320-square-feet) space storing the capsules, fitted with a streetside hatch for couriers and shoppers to collect online orders.

The unassuming robot receives the orders, packs and prepares them, with humans only needed to restock the warehouse and dispatch deliveries.

While robots are used to pack groceries in large supermarkets around the world, Yair said the size of 1MRobotics's warehouses makes them "pioneers".

"We are hardly seeing any players talking about small warehouses, of a few dozen square metres," he told AFP.

