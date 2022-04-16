UrduPoint.com

Israeli Forces Injure Over 150 Palestinians In Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Israeli forces injure over 150 Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :More than 150 Palestinian demonstrators were wounded Friday by Israeli police in Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said 153 people were hospitalised and "dozens" of others were treated at the scene.

Around 400 people were arrested, the Palestinian Prisoner's Club said.

Al-Aqsa is islam's third-holiest site.

Last year during the Muslim fasting month, clashes that flared in Jerusalem, including between Israeli forces and Palestinians visiting Al-Aqsa, led to 11 days of devastating conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Muslims group that rules the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

UN middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland urged "the authorities on both sides to immediately de-escalate the situation and prevent any further provocations by radical actors".

The US, European Union and the Arab League have also voiced their concern.

Washington on Friday said it was "deeply concerned" by the events in Jerusalem.

"We call on all sides to exercise restraint (and) avoid provocative actions and rhetoric," State Department spokesman Ned price said in a statement.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said there was "no place for the invaders and occupiers in our holy Jerusalem".

