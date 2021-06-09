UrduPoint.com
Israeli Govt Authorises Controversial Jerusalem March: PM's Office

Wed 09th June 2021

Jerusalem, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Israel's outgoing government Tuesday approved a controversial march by Jewish nationalists through Jerusalem next week, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

"The march will be held on Tuesday, 15 June," the statement said, adding that the cabinet had approved the decision and that the event would be held in a format to "be agreed by police and organisers".

Organisers a day earlier had called off the march, originally due to take place on Thursday, due to Israeli police opposition to the route and as a top Hamas official warned Israel against letting it "approach east Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound".

