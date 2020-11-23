UrduPoint.com
Israeli Minister Invites Lebanon's Aoun To Direct Border Talks

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 04:40 PM

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Israel's Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz has invited Lebanese President Michel Aoun to direct talks in Europe on their countries' disputed maritime border, a rare outreach between nations still technically at war.

Israel and Lebanon opened negotiations on the border dispute under US and UN auspices last month to clear the way for offshore oil and gas exploration.

Last week, Steinitz on Twitter accused Lebanon of undermining the talks by continuously shifting its position and trying to widen the disputed area under negotiation.

That sparked a Twitter response from Aoun, who rejected Steinitz's charges that Lebanon had been inconsistent.

