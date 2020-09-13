UrduPoint.com
Israeli Minister Quits Over Virus Lockdown Plans

Sun 13th September 2020 | 07:40 PM

Jerusalem, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :An ultra-Orthodox minister in Israel's government resigned Sunday over nationwide lockdown plans to tackle one of the world's highest coronavirus rates that would affect religious practices over Jewish holidays.

Yaakov Litzman stood down as housing minister, protesting at measures that he said will prevent Jews from attending synagogues over the upcoming festivals of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

"It is an injustice and disregard for hundreds of thousands of citizens, ultra-Orthodox, religious and traditional," to impose the lockdown over the holidays, said Litzman, a former health minister.

According to an AFP tally, Israel is second only to Bahrain for the world's highest coronavirus infection rate by population.

The surge in cases prompted Israel's coronavirus cabinet to announce last week plans for a nationwide lockdown that will go into force ahead of the Jewish holidays, which start on September 18.

The broader coalition government met on Sunday to vote on the plans, which are expected to see all non-essential shops shut and schools closed across the country.

