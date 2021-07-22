UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Missiles Shot Down In Syria: State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 09:50 AM

Israeli missiles shot down in Syria: state media

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Syria's air defences intercepted Israeli missiles over Homs province early Thursday, the second airstrike this week, Syrian state media reported.

A military source told Syrian state news agency SANA that the attack had caused no casualties, inflicting only material damage.

"At 01:13 am... the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial attack targeting several positions in the Qusayr region of Homs province," SANA reported, citing the source.

"Our air defences intercepted the missiles... shooting most of them down," the military source said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the missiles had targeted military positions of the Hezbollah group, destroying weapons depots.

Thursday's airstrikes were the second this week, after an Israeli attack on Monday killed five fighters, and destroyed the group's base and a nearby weapons depot in Aleppo, according to the Britain-based war monitor.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Aleppo Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

27 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

10 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

15 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

18 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.