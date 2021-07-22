Israeli missiles shot down in Syria: state media

(@FahadShabbir)

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Syria's air defences intercepted Israeli missiles over Homs province early Thursday, the second airstrike this week, Syrian state media reported.

A military source told Syrian state news agency SANA that the attack had caused no casualties, inflicting only material damage.

"At 01:13 am... the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial attack targeting several positions in the Qusayr region of Homs province," SANA reported, citing the source.

"Our air defences intercepted the missiles... shooting most of them down," the military source said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the missiles had targeted military positions of the Hezbollah group, destroying weapons depots.

Thursday's airstrikes were the second this week, after an Israeli attack on Monday killed five fighters, and destroyed the group's base and a nearby weapons depot in Aleppo, according to the Britain-based war monitor.