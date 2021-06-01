UrduPoint.com
Israeli Parties In Final Sprint To Build Anti-Netanyahu Coalition

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:10 PM

Jerusalem, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Israeli politicians battling to unseat veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were racing against the clock Tuesday in talks to build a "change" coalition spanning the political spectrum.

They have until a minute before midnight (2059 GMT) Wednesday to cobble together an alternative governing alliance that would bring down the right-wing leader, who has ruled Israel for the past 12 years.

The high-stakes push is led by former tv presenter Yair Lapid, who on Sunday won the crucial support of right-wing religious nationalist Naftali Bennett, a tech millionaire.

"The coalition negotiation team sat all night and made progress toward creating a unity government," a Bennett spokesman said in a statement, adding that further talks were scheduled for the afternoon.

