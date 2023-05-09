Israeli planes carry out airstrikes in Gaza, 1 Palestinian dead

GAZA, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :One Palestinian was killed and several others were injured in airstrikes carried out early Tuesday by Israeli planes in various parts of Gaza.

An Anadolu reporter in Gaza said a Palestinian Emergency Services team moved a Palestinian who lost his life after a strike targeted a building in the city and rushed several injured to the hospital.

In addition, the Gaza, Erez and Kerem Abu Salem border gates were closed until further notice, according to the statement. Train services between the cities of Ashkelon and Sderot are also reportedly closed.

The Ministry of Interior in Gaza said it is closely monitoring the airstrikes across the city.