UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Planes Hit Gaza After Rocket Fire

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:40 AM

Israeli planes hit Gaza after rocket fire

Gaza, Territoires palestiniens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Israeli planes launched raids against Gaza late Thursday in response to rocket fire, as mediators sought to broker an end to the latest flare-up.

Rockets were fired at Israel but crashed inside the Palestinian enclave, according to witnesses and Gaza security sources.

Palestinian sources reported light damage but no casualties after the raid in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

The latest exchanges followed anti-tank fire by the Israeli army in the morning against Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the air strikes on Twitter.

"Our Air Force just struck a Hamas military compound used for rocket ammunition manufacturing in Gaza in response," the IDF wrote.

Israel has bombed Gaza almost every night since August 6 in retaliation for the balloons or, less frequently, rocket fire, from across the border.

It has also tightened its 13-year blockade of Gaza's two million inhabitants.

It has banned Gaza fishermen from going to sea and closed its goods crossing with the territory, prompting the closure of Gaza's sole power plant because of a lack of fuel.

"Explosive and arson balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel," a military statement said early Thursday.

"In response... tanks targeted military posts belonging to the Hamas terror organisation in the Gaza Strip." Gaza security officials said the fire hit Hamas observation posts near Al-Maghazi and Al-Bureij refugee camps and the town of Khan Yunis, without causing casualties.

Since the exchanges erupted two weeks ago, Israeli reprisals had mainly involved warplanes, and Gaza security sources said the switch to tanks could be an attempt to de-escalate.

- List of demands - The reprisals came after an Egyptian delegation shuttled between the two sides, trying to broker a return to an informal truce.

One of just two Arab countries to have signed a peace treaty with Israel, Egypt has acted to calm repeated flare-ups in recent years to prevent any repetition of the three wars they have fought since 2008.

The latest ceasefire, which has already been renewed several times, is bolstered by millions of Dollars in financial aid from Qatar to Gaza.

But complaints from Hamas that Israel has failed to live up to its side of the bargain have been accompanied by sporadic flare-ups on the border.

The truce provided for permits for Gazans to work in Israel and financing for Gaza development projects, both measures that would provide some economic relief in an impoverished territory where unemployment exceeds 50 percent.

Sources told AFP the twin issues were at the root of the latest flare-up.

A source close to Hamas said the Israeli government told the Egyptian delegation it expected a "return to calm" before considering implementation of truce provisions such as "the extension of the eastern Gaza industrial zone" and the construction of a new power line to the territory.

Hamas has asked for the number of work permits issued to Gazans to be doubled to 10,000 once anti-coronavirus restrictions are lifted, the source said.

The truce also stipulated a monthly aid payment from Qatar of $30 million until the end of next month but the source said Gaza's Gulf benefactor had "agreed to increase the financial subsidy by $10 million per month" and extend its time frame.

The chairman of the Qatar committee for the reconstruction of Gaza, ambassador Mohammed Al-Emadi, spoke Wednesday of "intensive efforts to contain the escalation" between Israel and Hamas.

Related Topics

Fire Army Israel Egypt Twitter Gaza Qatar August Border From Government Refugee Million Arab

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 21, 2020 in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

11 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

11 hours ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

11 hours ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.