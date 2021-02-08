Israeli PM arrives in court for graft trial hearing

Jerusalem, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in court Monday to formally respond to corruption charges, as his trial enters an intensified phase six weeks before he faces re-election.

The premier, who has branded the allegations against him "ludicrous", entered the Jerusalem court wearing a black protective mask shortly before the hearing was scheduled to start at 9:00 am (0700 GMT), images broadcast on television showed.