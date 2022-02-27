Israeli PM speaks to Putin about Ukraine conflict

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a phone call Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the conflict in Ukraine, the premier's office said, following reports Kyiv has asked Israel to mediate.

"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin this afternoon. The two discussed the situation between Russia and Ukraine," Bennett's office said in a brief statement.

Bennett spoke to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday. According to Israeli public broadcaster Kan and other outlets, Zelensky in that call asked Israel to play a mediation role following Russia's invasion.

A senior Israeli official said that in Bennett's call with Putin, the prime minister "said that Israel is ready to assist as much as required and at any time in order to help resolve the crisis and bringing the parties closer.

"This is due to Israel's special status and good relations with all parties," the official said, adding that "the two leaders agreed to maintain continuous contact between Russia and Israel".

In an earlier announcement regarding a humanitarian aid shipment to civilians in Ukraine caught up in the fighting, Bennett described Israel's response to the crisis as "measured and responsible".