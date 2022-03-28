UrduPoint.com

Israeli PM Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Israeli PM tests positive for COVID-19

JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced early Monday morning in a statement.

"The prime minister is feeling well and will continue his schedule as planned from his home," said the statement.

On Sunday, Bennett met with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem.

In the evening, he rushed to the site of a shooting attack in the country's northern city of Hadera and held a situation assessment with senior security officials.

Israel's Health Ministry has reported 15,596 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of infections to 3,869,819.

In face of rising infections nationwide fueled by the BA.2 Omicron subvariant, the ministry on Thursday announced a vaccination campaign for people aged 60 and over.

