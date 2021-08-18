Israeli PM to visit W.House this month: Biden spokeswoman

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will hold talks with President Joe Biden in the White House on August 26, Biden's spokeswoman said Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Bennett's visit will strengthen the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel, reflect the deep ties between our governments and our people, and underscore the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's security," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

