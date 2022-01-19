Israeli police demolish Palestinian home in Sheikh Jarrah: AFP

(@FahadShabbir)

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Israeli police destroyed the home of a Palestinian family in East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah early Wednesday morning, an AFP photographer said.

Before dawn, Israeli officers went to the home of the Salhiya family, threatened with eviction since 2017 and the centre of an anti-expulsion campaign in the Palestinian Territories and abroad, according to a video posted online by the police. Shortly afterwards an AFP photographer witnessed the demolition of the house.