Israeli police kill woman who tried to stab officers in Jerusalem: police and AFP

Jerusalem, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Israeli police fatally shot a woman who tried to stab officers in Jerusalem's Old City on Thursday, police said.

According to a police statement, the attacker, armed with a "sharp object", attempted to stab police in one of the streets leading to the Al-Aqsa mosque, where an AFP journalist heard gunshots and saw the body of a woman on the ground, later draped in a survival blanket.