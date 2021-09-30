UrduPoint.com

Israeli Police Kill Woman Who Tried To Stab Officers In Jerusalem: Police And AFP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 10:00 AM

Jerusalem, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Israeli police fatally shot a woman who tried to stab officers in Jerusalem's Old City on Thursday, police said.

According to a police statement, the attacker, armed with a "sharp object", attempted to stab police in one of the streets leading to the Al-Aqsa mosque, where an AFP journalist heard gunshots and saw the body of a woman on the ground, later draped in a survival blanket.

