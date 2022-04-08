UrduPoint.com

Israeli Police Say Kill Gunman Who Shot Dead Two In Tel Aviv

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Israeli police say kill gunman who shot dead two in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Israeli police said Friday they had shot dead a Palestinian gunman who had allegedly killed two people and wounded several others in Tel Aviv sparking an overnight manhunt, the latest in a surge of violence.

"We succeeded this morning... in eliminating the terrorist by exchange of fire," police commissioner Yaakov Shabtai said in a statement.

The attacker had shot at revellers at a bar on the busy Dizengoff Street in the coastal city of Tel Aviv just after 9:00pm (1800 GMT) Thursday, triggering chaos as people fled in panic.

