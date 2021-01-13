Israeli raids in eastern Syria kill 5 soldiers, 11 allied fighters: Observatory

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Israeli night raids targeting arms depots and military positions in eastern Syria killed at least five soldiers and 11 allied fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Wednesday.

The Israeli air force carried out more than 18 strikes against multiple targets in an area stretching from the eastern town of Deir Ezzor to the Boukamal desert at the Syrian-Iraqi border, according to the Britain-based war monitor.