Israeli retaliatory airstrike kills Palestinian: Gaza ministry

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :A Palestinian was killed by Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the health ministry said, as the Jewish state struck a number of sites.

The ministry said Ahmed Ahmed al-Shehri, 27, was injured during an Israeli airstrike near Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

It did not say if he was affiliated with any militant faction in the strip. The Israeli army insisted it was only targeting "terror targets."