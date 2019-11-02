Israeli retaliatory airstrikes kill Palestinian: in Gaza ministry

(@imziishan)

Jerusalem, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :A Palestinian was killed by Israeli airstrikes on Saturday, the health ministry in the Gaza Strip said, in an attack launched in response to rocket fire.

Dozens of strikes hit the Palestinian enclave in the early hours, targeting bases allied groups, a security source in Gaza said.

The Israeli army said the strikes targeted "a wide range of terror targets", including a naval site, a military compound and a weapons manufacturing site.

One person was killed, the health ministry in Gaza said, naming him as Ahmed al-Shehri, 27.

It did not say whether he was affiliated with any faction.

The sound of explosions could be heard up and down the impoverished territory, an AFP correspondent said.