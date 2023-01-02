UrduPoint.com

Israeli Strike On Damascus Airport Kills 4 Fighters: Monitor

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Israeli strike on Damascus airport kills 4 fighters: monitor

Beirut, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Israeli army carried out a missile strike on Damascus International Airport on Monday that killed four people, including two Syrian soldiers, according to a human rights monitor.

The attack -- which occurred around 2:00 am (2300 GMT) -- put the airport out of service, according to Syria's state news agency SANA.

Israel carried out the strike with "barrages of missiles, targeting Damascus International Airport and its surroundings", a military source told SANA, which reported that two Syrian soldiers were killed.

But the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights -- which relies on a wide network of sources on the ground in Syria -- said a total of four people had died in the early morning attack.

"Four fighters including two Syrian soldiers were killed" by the Israeli strike, Rami Abdul Rahman, head of the Observatory, told AFP.

The missiles also hit "positions for Hezbollah and pro-Iranian groups inside the airport and its surroundings, including a weapons warehouse", Abdul Rahman said.

Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against its neighbour, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and fighters from Lebanon's Shiite militant group Hezbollah.

The last time the airport was out of service was in June -- also after Israeli strikes.

While Israel rarely comments on specific reports of its attacks, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its archfoe Iran to gain a foothold in Syria.

Monday's strike comes days after the head of the Israel Defense Forces, Major General Oded Basiuk, presented the army's operational outlook for 2023.

"We see that our course of action in Syria is an example of how continuous and persistent military action leads to shaping and influencing the entire region," according to tweets by the IDF on Basiuk's presentation.

"We will not accept Hezbollah 2.0 in Syria."

Related Topics

Attack Army Syria Israel Iran Damascus Died Lebanon June From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilatera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilateral relations

8 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

14 hours ago
 2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Year’s Ev ..

14 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

14 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

15 hours ago

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.