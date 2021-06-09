UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Strikes Kill 11 Military Personnel In Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Israeli strikes kill 11 military personnel in Syria

DAMASCUS, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Israeli strikes targeting areas in central and southern Syria overnight killed 11 military personnel, a war monitor reported Wednesday.

An officer was among the victims as the strikes targeted a scientific research center and other military positions in Homs province in central Syria and the countryside of the capital Damascus.

The state news agency did not give details about the casualties, but said the air defenses responded to the attack.

The Israeli strikes are the latest in a string of actions targeting Syrian military positions across the country.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Damascus

Recent Stories

Salena Gomez’s brand ‘Rarebeauty’ is likely ..

13 minutes ago

Three commit suicides in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

National Lobbying Delegation for Minority Rights c ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

3 minutes ago

KP Parliamentary Women Caucus discusses gender equ ..

3 minutes ago

RCCI urges traders to sign up for COVID-19 jab

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.