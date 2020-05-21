UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:40 PM

Israeli websites targeted in major cyber attack

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Many Israeli websites were hit by a coordinated cyber attack Thursday, with the home pages replaced by images of the country's commercial capital Tel Aviv in flames.

Israel's National Cyber Directorate said private companies using a particular operating system were targeted, but said the damage was "superficial".

It did not state the number of pages targeted but Israeli media reported it was more than 1,000, including those of major firms.

The pages were replaced with the slogan "the countdown to the destruction of Israel started long ago".

A link led to a computer-generated video of Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities on fire, seemingly after a series of attacks.

There were no immediate details on the group which claimed the attack called Hackers of Saviour.

The attack came a day before Israelis celebrate Jerusalem Day -- signifying the country's capture of the eastern part of the disputed city in 1967.

Iran, Israel's long-time rival, also commemorates the day but highlights the Palestinian and Muslim connection to the holy city.

Their animosity has flared in a war of words on Twitter.

