UrduPoint.com

Israeli Wounded In Jerusalem Stabbing, Assailant Killed: Police, Medics

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 01:10 PM

Jerusalem, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Israeli security forces shot dead a Palestinian in annexed east Jerusalem on Saturday after he stabbed an Israeli civilian and tried to attack police, Israeli police and Palestinian medics said.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said the stabbing victim was a 20-year-old religious Jewish man who was taken to hospital in "moderate to severe condition."A spokeswoman for the Palestinian Red Crescent said police killed the Palestinian assailant.

