Israelis Speak Out Against Controversial Judicial Reform

Israelis speak out against controversial judicial reform

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Mass protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government focusing on deeply controversial reforms of the judicial system have united diverse groups fearing it would give the legislative branch nearly unchecked authority.

Netanyahu and his allies in government, the most right-wing in Israel's history, say the reforms are necessary to correct an imbalance that has given judges too much power over elected officials.

But protesters -- who in recent weeks have repeatedly taken to the streets in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and elsewhere -- say they fear democracy is under threat as the government seeks to diminish the power of the judiciary.

Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, in a rare public rebuke, has branded the proposed reforms an "unbridled attack" against justice.

- Shy Engelberg, 38 - "We are protesting against the government's desire to pass laws that will end Israeli democracy," said data specialist Shy Engelberg, 38, who works at a start-up.

The judicial reform programme includes a clause which permits parliament to annul decisions by the Supreme Court, which Netanyahu and his allies view as politicised.

The measures also foresee changing the system of nominating judges and reducing the influence of legal advisers within ministries.

Currently, top jurists are chosen by a panel overseen by the justice minister that includes judges, lawmakers and lawyers representing the Israeli Bar Association.

"No one wants to invest their money in a country in which the courts and the judicial system are not independent and where the government is unstable," said Engelberg, from the northern town of Karkur.

High-tech workers have already organised numerous rallies against the reform programme, and Engelberg hoped they would continue to pressure the government.

"The high-tech sector is waking up, for the first time it's making its voice heard," he said.

