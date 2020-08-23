Israelis strike to protest sexual violence against women

(@FahadShabbir)

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Thousands of Israelis on Sunday observed a symbolic work stoppage to denounce sexual violence against women following the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in a Red Sea resort.

The noon strike, which lasted around one hour, was "to protest the growing violence against women and girls in Israel, and lack of sufficient punishment", said the women group Bonot Alternativa.

One of the event's organisers, Ariel Peleg, told AFP at least 30 organisations and companies, including municipalities and microsoft Israel, took part in the midday vigil.

Demonstrations will also take place in the evening throughout the country, with the main event to be held in Tel Aviv, Peleg said.

The "women's strike" was organised after reports emerged in recent days of the alleged rape of an inebriated teen girl by a group of men in a hotel in the Red Sea resort of Eilat.

The alleged crime triggered demonstrations in several Israeli cities on Thursday and was denounced by top leaders, including President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told AFP that 10 suspects, including nine minors, had been arrested in connection with the affair so far as part of an "ongoing investigation".