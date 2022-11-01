Israelis vote as Netanyahu seeks return to power

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jerusalem, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Israelis were voting Tuesday in their fifth election in less than four years, with the hawkish ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu campaigning for a comeback alongside far-right allies.

The latest ballot follows the collapse of the so-called "change" coalition, which united eight disparate parties who succeeded in ousting Netanyahu last year after a record run as prime minister, but ultimately failed to bring political stability.

"I hope we will finish the day with a smile, but it's up to the people," Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption and breach of trust, said after casting his ballot.

Caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, whose centrist Yesh Atid party is lagging slightly behind Netanyahu's right-wing Likud in the polls, urged people to vote "for the future of our children, for the future of our country".