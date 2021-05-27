UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Attacks On Gaza May Constitute 'war Crimes': UN Rights Chief

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Israel's attacks on Gaza may constitute 'war crimes': UN rights chief

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Israel's recent deadly air strikes on Gaza may constitute war crimes, the UN rights chief said Thursday, as countries discussed launching a broad, international investigation.

Addressing a special session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Michelle Bachelet voiced deep concern about the "high level of civilian fatalities and injuries" from the attacks on Gaza.

"If found to be indiscriminate and disproportionate in their impact on civilians and civilian objects, such attacks may constitute war crimes," she warned.

She also said her office had "not seen evidence" that the buildings targeted in Gaza, including residential homes, medical facilities and media offices, were "hosting armed groups or being used for military purposes", as claimed by Israel.

Bachelet also stressed that rockets fired by Hamas were "indiscriminate and fail to distinguish between military and civilian objects," and were thereby "a clear violation of international humanitarian law." The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights made her statement at the start of a special one-day council session focused on the recent flare-up of violence.

Before a truce took hold last Friday, Israeli air strikes and artillery fire on Gaza killed 254 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded more than 1,900 people in 11 days of conflict, the health ministry in Gaza says.

Rocket and other fire from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child and an Arab-Israeli teenager, medics say. Some 357 people in Israel were wounded.

Related Topics

Fire United Nations Israel Gaza May Media From

Recent Stories

New policy parameters on cards to ensure revival o ..

58 seconds ago

Sterm action to be taken against disruptors of pea ..

1 minute ago

Swati vows to take railways out of losses

1 minute ago

20 pc area to be fixed under New Pakistan Housing ..

3 minutes ago

Mathews, Karunaratne could make Sri Lanka return: ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.