Israel's Avdija Off NBA's Wizards For Weeks With Leg Fracture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:30 AM

Israel's Avdija off NBA's Wizards for weeks with leg fracture

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Israel's Deni Avdija suffered a hairline fracture in his lower right leg which will sideline the Washington Wizards player for 12 weeks, the NBA team announced on Thursday.

Avdija needed a wheelchair to leave the basketball court after being injured in the Wizards' Wednesday win over the Golden State Warriors.

The 20-year-old was diagnosed with a fibular hairline fracture following an MRI test. No surgery will be needed.

Avdija was the Wizards' first-round pick -- ninth overall -- in the 2020 entry draft. He started 32 of the 54 games he played this season, averaging 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Avdija previously played for Maccabi Tel Aviv in his native Israel.

